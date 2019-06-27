World Share

European heatwave/ Democrat Debate/ TV anchors fight age discrimination -- NewsFeed

- Parts of Europe sizzle as record breaking temps approach. Elena Cassis speaks to people in scorching hot Paris about their thoughts on the climate crisis - heatwave connection. - Beto O'Rourke's Spanish inspires awkward memes. The first democrat candidate debate sparks a variety of memes, focused on Cory Booker's response to O'Rourke's Spanish address. - Discrimination against older women in the media industry isn’t a new thing. A group of female anchors unite to fight gender and age bias. #Heatwave #DemDebate #MehuaMoitra