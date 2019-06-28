World Share

Palestine ID cards: Israel policy separates Palestinian families

They fell in love after he fixed her car, and they eventually got married. But most of the time, Ismail and his wife have to use WhatsApp to communicate. That's because, Ismail lives in the occupied West Bank. And his wife Hanadi lives in East Jerusalem. Israel's military issues blue ID cards to Palestinians there. Those cards give them residency, and the right to work, and travel between Israel, East Jerusalem, and the West Bank. But it's not a passport and they don't have citizenship.