Huawei denies working with the army | Money Talks

Chinese tech company Huawei is again defending its business practices, after coming under fire over patent fees and allegations of so-called 'backdoors' in its routers. Huawei has also rejected reports that its employees have conducted research with the Chinese military. The firm is already blacklisted in the United States, but as Laila Humairah reports, Huawei is unlikely to back down in the race for 5G supremacy. #Huawei #ArmyIntelligence #5G