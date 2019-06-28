POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Istanbul Post-election: Will Investor Confidence Return? | Should Turkey Join the SCO?
26:00
World
Istanbul Post-election: Will Investor Confidence Return? | Should Turkey Join the SCO?
Turkish markets have remained relatively calm after the ruling AK Party’s electoral defeat in Istanbul’s election re-run. Will the lira’s stability hold long enough to attract foreign investors once again? Plus, as relations with NATO have soured, Turkey has long flirted with the idea of formally joining the Shanghai Cooperation (SCO) – an eight-member bloc started by Russia and China. Is it the right move? We’ll discuss.
June 28, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?