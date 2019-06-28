BizTech Share

Chinese firms relocate to dodge US trade war | Money Talks

The trade war with the US is having an impact on China's manufacturing heartland. Many companies have either lost their American customers or are looking for ways to dodge bruising tariffs. Some have been shifting their focus to the European market, while others have moved their production base thousands of kilometers away. As Sibel Karkus reports, Myanmar has become a popular destination. #Myanmar #CheapProductionCosts #TradeWar