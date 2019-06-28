iPhone designer exits to start his own venture | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Apple built a global following by selling ground-breaking devices such as the iPod and iPhone, which were not only coveted for their technological innovation, but also their cutting-edge design. A big part of that came from the mind of Jony Ive, who for decades has served as the firm's chief design officer. Now the British-born executive is on his way out, as the company shifts away from shiny gadgets. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, spoke to Santosh Rao, head of research at the merchant bank Manhattan Venture Partners. He joins us from New York. #Iphone #JonyIve #Apple
June 28, 2019
