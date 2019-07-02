World Share

Ara Guler: The Eye of Istanbul in Japan

"It is as if Ara Guler's photographs are telling us yes, there is no end to beautiful cityscapes in Istanbul, but first, the individuals." That's what Nobel-prize winning Turkish novelist Orhan Pamuk once wrote of Armenian photographer Ara Guler, known all over the world as 'The Eye of Istanbul'. After Guler's death last year at the age of 90, the Turkish presidency assembled a travelling exhibition, taking his work to major cities around the world. London and Paris have had their turns and now it's Japan's. #AraGuler #TheEyeofIstanbul #Japan