AOC at the border / France vs Facebook / Child grooms - Newsfeed

00:57 The US border crisis revealed. AOC and others have seen first-hand what it’s like in some of the migrant detention centres. They describe it as horrifying. This comes as ProPublica reveal the secret Facebook group used by border officers to mock migrants 03:11 France begins to discuss what do about hate speech coming from French citizens on Facebook 08:35 Child grooms. We meet Umesh from Nepal, forced into marriage when he was 17 to help pay his families debts #NewsFeed #ProPublica #ImmigrationCrisis
July 2, 2019
