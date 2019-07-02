BizTech Share

US Women’s World Cup team highlights gender pay gap | Money Talks

The women's football World Cup is smashing viewership records with more than six million people tuning in to watch the US beat France to reach the tournament's semi-finals. Despite their rising popularity, women athletes are still making just a fraction of what their male counterparts earn. Now some of them are taking aim at the income gap. For more, Kate Fisher joined us from Washington.