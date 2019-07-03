World Share

Anish Kapoor at Lisson Gallery

Anish Kapoor's way of playing with perspective and tricking the eye with his use of light and colour makes a Kapoor sculpture instantly recognisable. But even those who are familiar with the artist's work might not be able to tell you what a Kapoor painting looks like. Well, London's Lisson Gallery is hoping to change that and Showcase's Miranda Atty went to see if they succeeded. #AnishKapoor #LissonGallery #Sculpture