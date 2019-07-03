World Share

'We Speak Hip-Hop'

When 'Rappers Delight' hit the airwaves back in the 1970s, it helped launch the underground sound of hip-hop into the mainstream. The defiant sounds were born out of tough times by 18-years-old African-American DJ named Kool Herc. Born in the Bronx, it provided a much-needed anecdote to the bland commercial pop-and-disco sounds that dominated top forty radio. Vina Hiridjee, Director and Producer of We Speak Hip Hop 00:42 #HipHop #WeSpeakHipHop #Music