POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'We Speak Hip-Hop'
07:03
World
'We Speak Hip-Hop'
When 'Rappers Delight' hit the airwaves back in the 1970s, it helped launch the underground sound of hip-hop into the mainstream. The defiant sounds were born out of tough times by 18-years-old African-American DJ named Kool Herc. Born in the Bronx, it provided a much-needed anecdote to the bland commercial pop-and-disco sounds that dominated top forty radio. Vina Hiridjee, Director and Producer of We Speak Hip Hop 00:42 #HipHop #WeSpeakHipHop #Music
July 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?