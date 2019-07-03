POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Duterte Destroying Philippines’ Democracy?
14:44
World
Is Duterte Destroying Philippines’ Democracy?
A group of legislators across southeast Asia have blasted Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for destroying his country's rule of law. In a new report, ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights accuse Duterte of using trumped-up criminal charges to either detain or intimidate his political opponents. Guests: RJ Nieto Former Duterte Adminstration Adviser Tom Villarin Member of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights #Philippines #RodrigoDuterte #HumanRights
July 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?