POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Trusting the Taliban | Global Peace Index | India’s Water Crisis
52:24
World
Trusting the Taliban | Global Peace Index | India’s Water Crisis
The Taliban launch an attack in the Afghan capital while talking peace with the Americans. Is it time to stop talking to the militant group while they continue to kill? Also, while wars across the world dominate the headlines, one report says the planet may actually be growing more peaceful. And millions of lives are in danger unless India solves its water crisis. But is the government doing enough to tackle one of the worst droughts in its history? #Afghanistan #Taliban #Terrorism #US #War #Peace #GlobalPeaceIndex #Planet #India #Water #IndiaDrought #Chennai
July 4, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?