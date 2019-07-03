POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Christine Lagarde to head European Central Bank | Money Talks
07:52
BizTech
Christine Lagarde to head European Central Bank | Money Talks
She's been dubbed the rockstar of international finance and now Christine Lagarde has rocked international bond markets, after EU leaders chose her to become the next president of the European Central Bank. Investors are banking the IMF chief will revive the ECB's ultra-loose monetary policy in a bid to jumpstart a sagging eurozone economy. The former French finance minister will be the first woman to head the central bank, and as Mobin Nasir reports, she'll have to hit the ground running. We spoke to Lorenzo Codogno from LC Macro Advisors. He was also the former chief economist at Italy’s treasury, and he joined us from London.
July 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?