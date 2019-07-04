POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Art of Silversmithing
The art of manipulating and shaping metal is centuries old. The techniques whether it's a pair of earrings or a suit of armour all come from the same silversmithing traditions. But in these days of mass production, silversmithing has become a rare craft. And that's where Bishopsland Educational Trust comes in. It offers residency courses in the hopes of keeping this ancient craft alive. But, is it working? Showcase's Miranda Atty went to find out. #Silversmithing #Art #Craft
July 4, 2019
