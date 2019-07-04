World Share

Are India’s Water Woes Man-Made?

Chennai is one of India’s largest cities and it’s been crippled by water shortages. Several of its reservoirs are empty, and its taps are running dry. By 2030 scientists warn 40 percent of the population will have no access to drinking water. But is India’s government doing enough to tackle the crisis? Guests: Asit Biswas Co-founder of Third World Centre for Water Management Saravanan Thiyagarajan Founder of Wake Our Lake Chetan Pandit Former Member of India's Central Water Committee #India #Water #IndiaDrought #Chennai