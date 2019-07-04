World Share

Is it Time to Stop Talking to the Taliban?

After almost twenty years of war, and 30,000 civilian deaths Afghanistan is still desperately seeking stability. For, many the main obstacle to peace is the Taliban, who have launched multiple attacks. Their most recent assault was on Monday where they killed six people in Kabul. At the same time they’ve engaged in numerous negotiations to end the violence. So have all the peace talks been a waste of time? Guests: Omar Samad Former Afghan Ambassador to France and Canada Marzia Babakarkhail Former Supreme Court Judge in Afghanistan Diva Patang Former Staffer at Afghan Embassy in London Michael Kugelman Asia Program Deputy Director at the Woodrow Wilson Center #Afghanistan #Taliban #Terrorism #US #War