Integrating Former Moro Rebels
07:39
World
Earlier this year, the southern Philippine Island of Mindanao held a historic referendum that ended decades of fighting between the central government and Moro rebels. The task now for officials is to disarm rebels and integrate them into the economy. We traveled to the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region to see that process first hand. Guests: Kadir Temiz - Assistant Professor of Political Science, Istanbul Sehir University Rizal Buendia - Former Chief of the Political Science Department, De La Salle University in Manila
July 5, 2019
