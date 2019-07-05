What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Is Trump Shifting on the S-400?

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says US President Trump is looking to resolve the S-400 dispute without any problems. But can Trump’s words be trusted? If Turkey follows through and receives the Russian S-400 missile system, will the US Congress carry out its threat of sanctions against Turkey? Guests: John Bowlus – Political Science and International Relations Professor, MEF University Sinan Ulgen – Visiting Scholar, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and former diplomat