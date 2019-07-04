POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
ETHICS OF AI: Dangerous new world?
26:00
World
ETHICS OF AI: Dangerous new world?
If a driverless car is about to crash, what should it do? Protect the driver - or the people in the other vehicle? That is just one example of the ethical puzzles raised by artificial intelligence. Joining us at the Roundtable today: James Kingston, from Cognition X - a company which tries to help us understand AI; Inma Martinez, a digital scientist who specialises in AI; and Adriano Koshiyama, AI researcher at University College London. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #ai #robots #artificialintelligence #aiethics #oxforduniversity #drivelesscars #digitalage #technology #future #digital #machines
July 4, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?