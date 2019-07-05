POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU-Iran Sanctions: Vessel detained for carrying oil to Syria
02:10
World
Iran has summoned the British ambassador - over what it says is the 'illegal' seizure of an Iranian oil tanker. On Thursday, the Grace One was detained in Gibraltar on suspicion of carrying crude oil to Syria. It's believed the vessel was due to deliver the shipment to a refinery that is subject to EU sanctions. The US National Security Adviser, John Bolton, responded in a tweet, saying America will continue to prevent regimes in Tehran and Damascus from profiting off illegal trade. Reagan Des Vignes has this report.
July 5, 2019
