World Share

Iraq Orders Militias to Join National Army

They were the heroes who helped save Iraq from Daesh. Now, the government considers the Popular Mobilisation Units outlaws. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi has ordered Iranian-backed militias to make a choice: either continue as independent fighters who'll be targeted by the national army -- or join the national army. Guests: Ismael Alsodani Retired Iraqi Army Brigadier General Rahman Aljebouri Senior Fellow at the American University of Iraq Ali al Nashmi International Relations Professor #Iraq #ISIS #Daesh #NationalArmy #Terrorism