BizTech
Ex-banker promises reforms in bid for Greek premiership | Money Talks
Greeks will be going to the polls on Sunday in a snap national election Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called in May. It’s widely considered a two-horse race between Tsipras and opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. An ex-banker and son of a former prime minister, Mitsotakis is currently leading in opinion polls. And as Sibel Karkus reports, he wants to breathe new life into Greece’s ailing economy. TRT World’s Melinda Nucifora gave us more insight from Athens.
July 5, 2019
