Rising temperatures a threat to global economy | Money Talks
07:03
BizTech
Scientists say the record-breaking heatwave that gripped Western Europe and other countries around the world recently was probably amplified by a factor of five due to the climate crisis. And they warn this could be the new normal. Apart from its environmental effects such as droughts, global heating is also a major threat to the global economy. We spoke to International Labour Organization Economist Nicolas Maitre in Geneva, Switzerland.
July 6, 2019
