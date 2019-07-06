POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
DC Direct – Reparations and the ADOS Movement
08:02
World
Although the US celebrates 243 years of freedom, the transatlantic slave trade remains a stain on the history of the US. Different solutions have been offered to address that stain, but one that is regularly suggested is reparations for the descendants of former slaves. Does the US still owe a debt to its African American community, or is it too late to go back? DC Direct talk to Professor Niambi Carter, blogger Catherine Saunders, and Amos Jones of the ADOS Society about reparations and the American Descendants of Slaves Movement.
July 6, 2019
