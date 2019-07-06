POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
California Earthquake: Magnitude 7.1 quake hits southern part of state
California Earthquake: Magnitude 7.1 quake hits southern part of state
A powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake has struck Southern California. That's according to the US Geological Survey. It is the largest to hit the region in 20 years. It's in the same area as a 6.4 magnitude tremor that struck on Thursday, the epicentre of the latest earthquake is a town in Mojave, about 240 kilometres north east of Los Angeles. Authorities say they are expecting more earthquakes to hit the region in the next week. Laila Humairah has more.
July 6, 2019
