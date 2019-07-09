World Share

Nuclear Deal’s Demise | Czech Coalition Crisis | Pitching to be President

Iran violates agreed limits on uranium, and promises to do it again. But will threats from the West force Tehran to reconsider? Also, The Social Democrats have threatened to quit the coalition government in the Czech Republic. Will it force Prime Minister Andrej Babis to call a snap election? And we speak to a man running to be president of the United States. We ask candidate Wayne Messam why he was excluded from the Democratic debate. #Iran #NuclearDeal #JCPOA #UnitedStates #CzechRepublic #AndrejBabis #Europe #America #DonaldTrump #Florida