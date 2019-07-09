POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Felix Vallotton at The Royal Academy of Arts
Printmaker, painter, draughtsman and satirist. Felix Vallotton was a man of many talents. Yet his name remains relatively unknown outside his native Switzerland. But now, London's Royal Academy of Arts is putting Vallotton firmly in the frame, with more than one hundred works by the 19th-century artist who had an uncanny knack for creating work that is as uncomfortable as it is beautiful. Showcase's Miranda Atty takes a look. #FelixVallotton #RoyalAcademy #Art
July 9, 2019
