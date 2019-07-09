POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is the Czech Republic's Government on the Verge of Collapse?
Is the Czech Republic's Government on the Verge of Collapse?
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis is facing some of the biggest threats to his leadership. Last month, a quarter of a million people protested in Prague, demanding his resignation. Then the opposition tabled a vote of no confidence. Now the Social Democrats are threatening to quit his coalition. So, will the billionaire businessman turned politician be forced out? Guests: Vit Novotny Senior Researcher at Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies Martin Michelot Deputy Director of the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy #CzechRepublic #AndrejBabis #Europe
July 9, 2019
