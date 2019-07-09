POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The War in Syria: Rescuers describe fleeing targeted strikes
03:04
World
The War in Syria: Rescuers describe fleeing targeted strikes
In the past few months humanitarian workers and health facilities in northern Syria's Idlib province have been under heavy bombardment from regime and Russian planes. Targeting health facilities is supposed to be a war crime, but last month three more first responders were killed in what witnesses say was a deliberate attack. Sara Firth has met some of the Syrians saving lives and risking theirs in the process #SyrianWar #HumanitarianWorkers #FirstResponders
July 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?