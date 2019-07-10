World Share

Conscious Consumerism: Does it make a difference

Conscious consumerism focuses on making positive decisions throughout the buying process, with the intention of helping to balance some of the negative impacts that consumerism has on the planet. Some however like sustainable blogger Alden Wicker say conscious consumerism is a lie. “Small steps taken by thoughtful consumers—to recycle, to eat locally, to buy a blouse made of organic cotton instead of polyester—will not change the world” Joining us at the Roundtable today, Catherine Thomson from the Fairtrade Foundation, Sian Conway an ethical marketing strategist, Professor Giana Eckhardt Director for the centre of Research for Sustainability at Royal Holloway University and Besma Whayeb, lifestyle blogger Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.