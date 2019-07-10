POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US-UK Relations: Diplomatic row between US and UK escalates
02:23
World
US-UK Relations: Diplomatic row between US and UK escalates
United States President Donald Trump has called the UK Ambassador to the US 'stupid, wacky and a pompous fool'. It follows the leak of emails written by the diplomat, labeling the Trump administration 'incompetent' and 'uniquely dysfunctional'. But in his response, President Trump went a step FURTHER, personally attacking Theresa May's handling of Brexit. And as Sarah Morice explains, the UK is now scrambling to protect its so-called 'special relationship' with the US.
July 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?