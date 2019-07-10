POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The Art vs Artiste | Showcase
06:15
World
The Art vs Artiste | Showcase
He may be the president of the United States now. But more than a decade ago Donald Trump earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as the host of reality show 'The Apprentice.' But since his election, that star has been vandalised countless times and the local city council even voted to remove it. This was old news until Star Wars icon Mark Hamill tweeted about how it should be removed and managed to once again, spark a debate about whether we should appreciate the art by separating it from the artiste. Sarah Tetteh, Founder of Showbizmama.com 02:06 #Art #Artiste #Trump
July 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?