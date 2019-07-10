POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A Night of Defiance: Ankara says FETO security threat in other countries
A Night of Defiance: Ankara says FETO security threat in other countries
Turkey is warning its European allies of a creeping threat posed by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation - the prime suspect in staging the 2016 coup attempt. Thousands of suspected Gulenists escaped Turkey in the hours and days after the coup, many ended up in Europe including Greece. The issue of Greek courts granting asylum to Turkish fugitives, has become a thorny topic for Turkish-Greece ties, as Ali Mustafa explains.
July 10, 2019
