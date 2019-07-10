World Share

Greece’s Conservative U-Turn

Economists are keen to see if Greece’s new Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, can deliver on his many promises. He says he can turn the Greek economy around, privatise businesses and create jobs. But with the worst rate of unemployment in the Eurozone, is Mitsotakis' promise of change just another instance of prime ministers over-promising? Guests: Dimitris Keridis Member of Parliament with New Democracy Party Dimitris Rapidis Representative of the Syriza Party #Syriza #Tsipras #Greece #GreeceElections