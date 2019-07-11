World Share

Culture Under Attack

Destruction of cultural heritage during times of conflict is inevitable and more often than not, a calculated strategy. But throughout history, there are people willing to risk everything to protect the treasures that make up humanity's footprint. And now, for the first time, London's Imperial War Museum is staging not one, but three interlinked exhibitions exploring the history of how culture, whether that's music, art or architecture, has come under attack. Showcase's Miranda Atty has that story. Robert Bewley, Project Director and Co-Founder of Eamena 04:49 #Culture #War #ImperialWarMuseum