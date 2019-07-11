POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Sudan on the way to democracy?
03:37
World
Is Sudan on the way to democracy?
For the next three years and three months, Sudan’s military and civilian opposition will work together. First, Sudan will be in the hands of the military, then they're supposed to relinquish power to a civilian government. One politician called the deal the first step towards democracy. But many are still skeptical. Abubakr al Shamahi reports on how the deal came together. #sudan #sudanuprising #sudanprotests #sudanmassarce #hemedti #hemeti
July 11, 2019
