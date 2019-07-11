POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Africa's Free Trade: Dream or Delusion?
Africa's Free Trade: Dream or Delusion?
Fifty-four countries in Africa launched a continent-wide free trade agreement that has the potential to become a three trillion dollar economic bloc. In recent years, less than 20 percent of trade on the continent has been between African countries. On the other hand, Europe is close to 70 percent. While many hope this historic deal is the key to unlocking the continent's economic potential, why are others convinced its destined to fail? Guests: David Owiro Founder, The Africa Development Think Tank #ACFTA #africanunion #freetrade #AfricanUnity
July 11, 2019
