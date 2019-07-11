World Share

Sharing Power in Sudan

For the next three years and three months, Sudan’s military and civilian opposition will work together. First, Sudan will be in the hands of the military, then they're supposed to relinquish power to a civilian government. One politician called the deal the first step towards democracy. But many are still skeptical. Yes, the compromise triggered celebrations on the streets, but others felt it was a betrayal of a revolution that toppled Omar al-Bashir. Guests: Isam Abu Hassabu Senior Member of the Forces for Freedom and Change Azaz al Shami Human rights advocate Suliman Baldo Africa Program Director, International Centre for Transitional Justice #sudan #sudanuprising #sudanprotests #sudanmassarce #hemedti #hemeti