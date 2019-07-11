World Share

CLIMATE CHANGE: A threat to human rights?

We know about the dangers to the planet posed by climate change but what will it do to us? A recent UN report warned that global warming could undermine the right to life, food, water, democracy and the rule of law - for hundreds of millions of people. Joining us at the Roundtable today: Anisul Huq, Minister of Law and Justice for Bangladesh; Kishan Khoday, Regional Team Leader on Climate Change at the UN Development Program; and here in the studio we have Ashfaq Khalfan, Policy Director at Amnesty International; and Muna Suleiman, Campaigner at Friends of the Earth.