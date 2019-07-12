BizTech Share

France's digital tax raises risk of US tariffs | Money Talks

France will slap a 3% tax on revenues that tech giants like Facebook and Amazon earn in the country. It comes after European nations failed to reach a consensus on an EU-wide digital tax for companies taking advantage of lower tax regimes to avoid paying dues where they actually make their money. But as Mobin Nasir reports, France's move could spark a trade spat with Washington, which has threatened to retaliate. Elena Casas has been following the story and joined us from Paris. #DigitalTax #Amazon #Tariffs