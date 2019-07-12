World Share

Sink Without Trace

For refugees and migrants, trying to travel to Europe by sea is a nightmarish journey. There's a danger, hunger, thirst and of course the constant threat of drowning. While some make it, many don't. And with those that drown unlikely to be identified, thousands of bereaved families are left without answers. And now a London exhibition is putting migrants at the centre of the story. Miranda Atty takes a look. #SinkWithoutTrace #Refugee #P21Gallery