CWC19: World Cup On Wheels
04:23
World
CWC19: World Cup On Wheels
It's been an exhausting journey for the teams and supporters alike at the Cricket World Cup. But no-one has had a longer trip to this world cup final than a pair of Indian cricketing journalists, Bharat Sundaresan and Gaurav Joshi. Lance Santos went to meet them. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame
July 12, 2019
