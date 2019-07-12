World Share

The War in Syria: Regime attacks target civilians in Idlib

In Syria, at least 10 people have been killed in the city of Jisr al Shugur in Idlib province in the last 24 hours. The region has been constantly hit by regime air strikes despite an agreement to reinforce a ceasefire and a de-escalation zone set up by Turkey and Russia. Regime forces say they are targeting armed groups, but more than 500 civilians have been killed since the assault began two-and-a-half months ago. TRT World's Obaida Hitto went to Idlib to find out how people are coping with the campaign.