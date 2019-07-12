POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Into The World of Osman Hamdi Bey
03:05
World
Into The World of Osman Hamdi Bey
One of the trends in the art world these days is giving masterpiece paintings the virtual reality treatment. Many of these kinds of projects taking place across Europe. Istanbul's Pera Museum is one of them. And as Showcase's Sena Arselan tells us, they recently created a special show in honour of a great orientalist master, in a comprehensive virtual reality take, on not only his work but also the inside of his studio. #OsmanHamdiBey #VR #TheTortoiseTrainer
July 12, 2019
