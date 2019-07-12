POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
International Istanbul Opera Festival 2019
International Istanbul Opera Festival 2019
2010 was not an ordinary year for Istanbul. It was when the city was crowned European Capital of Culture. That year the city blossomed into a hub for the performing arts. And its impact proved lasting. The city's opera festival debuted the same year, and now it is back for its 10th edition with performances doing what Istanbul does the best merging the East and the West. Ozgul Ozkan Yavuz, Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism 01:15 #Opera #Festival #Showcase
July 12, 2019
