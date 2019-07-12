World Share

FETO Schools

For decades, the FETO terrorist organisation has systematically infiltrated Turkish state institutions, such as the military, police and judiciary. It also runs a global network of educational institutions. And while those in Turkey have been closed down, there are still hundreds of FETO-linked schools operating around the world. Guests: Nagehan Alci Journalist at Haberturk Vehbi Baysan Lecturer at Ibn Haldun University Laura Batalla Political Analyst #FETO #TurkeyCoup #July15 #FailedCoup #GulenMovement #GulenSchools