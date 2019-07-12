POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s Failed Coup | FETO Schools
26:00
World
Turkey’s Failed Coup | FETO Schools
The aftermath of Turkey’s failed coup on July 15, 2016 marked a turning point in Ankara's diplomatic relations with many countries. In particular, it inflamed tensions with the United States, which has refused to extradite FETO leader Fetullah Gulen. So, where do these relations stand today? And while Turkey has shut down FETO’s educational institutions within the country, there are still hundreds of schools operating around the world. Where does the fight against FETO stand three years after the failed coup? #FETO #Turkey #July15 #FailedCoup #Bosnia #GulenMovement #TurkeyCoup
July 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?