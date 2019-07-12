French telco accused of bullying employees | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
A landmark trial over workplace bullying in France has wrapped-up after two months of testimony. France Telecom - now known as Orange - is accused of harassing thousands of workers in order to drive them out of the company. Instead, the firm's former bosses are accused of driving them to their deaths. We got more on the story from Nina Tarhouny in Paris. She's the co-founder of Global Impact, a consulting firm specialising in improving working conditions in France. #FranceTelecom #Orange #WorkplaceBullying
July 12, 2019
