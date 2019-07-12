BizTech Share

Cryptocurrencies rally despite Trump's rebuke | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump has joined lawmakers and regulators around the world in attacking Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency, the Libra. Trump says the social media giant's venture will be unreliable and could be used to facilitate illegal activities. US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also has serious concerns. But as Mobin Nasir reports, investors are brushing aside Trump's rebuke, just as they've remained largely unmoved by the threat of regulating the burgeoning industry. And for more, we spoke to Borja Seward from Vienna. He's the founder and CEO of fintech company, Lucus, which provides cryptocurrency exchange and brokerage services. #CryptoCurrencies #Libra #DonaldTrump